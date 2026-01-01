CONCERT EN ALTITUDE Saint-Aventin

CONCERT EN ALTITUDE

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-01-24 16:00:00

fin : 2026-01-24 17:00:00

2026-01-24

Pour célébrer l’inauguration du toit-terrasse de la télécabine, la Fanfare Luchonnaise offrira un concert exceptionnel. Une performance aérienne unique, festive et spectaculaire, face aux plus hauts sommets des Pyrénées et surplombant la vallée.

Un concert avec vue axceptionnelle. .

LUCHON-SUPERBAGNERES Saint-Aventin 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

English :

To celebrate the inauguration of the gondola?s roof terrace, the Fanfare Luchonnaise will be offering an exceptional concert. A unique, festive and spectacular aerial performance, facing the highest peaks in the Pyrenees and overlooking the valley.

