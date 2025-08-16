CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY Céret

CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY Céret samedi 16 août 2025.

CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY

Rue Pierre Rameil Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-16 19:30:00

fin : 2025-08-16

Date(s) :

2025-08-16

VIVEZ UNE SOIRÉE 100% ROCK À CÉRET !

Le samedi 16 août 2025, laissez-vous emporter par l’énergie du tribute à Johnny Hallyday interprété par Jean-Philippe Bourcier et ses musiciens Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau !

En première partie Chloé

Et un karaoké participatif sur inscription

.

Rue Pierre Rameil Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 29 18 55 09 madeinrocknroll66@gmail.com

English :

? EXPERIENCE A 100% ROCK NIGHT IN CÉRET! ?

On Saturday August 16, 2025, let yourself be carried away by the energy of the Johnny Hallyday tribute performed by Jean-Philippe Bourcier and his musicians Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau!

? Opening act: Chloé

? And a participative karaoke on registration

German :

? ERLEBEN SIE EINEN 100%IGEN ROCKABEND IN CÉRET! ?

Am Samstag, den 16. August 2025, lassen Sie sich von der Energie des Johnny-Hallyday-Tributes mitreißen, das von Jean-Philippe Bourcier und seinen Musikern Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau interpretiert wird!

? Im ersten Teil: Chloé

? Und eine Mitmach-Karaoke auf Anmeldung

Italiano :

? GODETEVI UNA SERATA 100% ROCK A CÉRET !

Sabato 16 agosto 2025, lasciatevi trasportare dall’energia del tributo a Johnny Hallyday eseguito da Jean-Philippe Bourcier e dai suoi musicisti Tof Sawyer, Umberto e Nicolas Nauleau!

? Apertura: Chloé

? E un karaoke partecipativo su iscrizione

Espanol :

? ¡DISFRUTE DE UNA NOCHE 100% ROCK EN CÉRET !

El sábado 16 de agosto de 2025, ¡déjate llevar por la energía del tributo a Johnny Hallyday interpretado por Jean-Philippe Bourcier y sus músicos Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau!

? Actuación de apertura: Chloé

? Y un karaoke participativo en la inscripción

L’événement CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY Céret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par VALLESPIR TOURISME