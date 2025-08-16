CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY Céret
CONCERT EN HOMMAGE À JOHNNY
Rue Pierre Rameil Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
VIVEZ UNE SOIRÉE 100% ROCK À CÉRET !
Le samedi 16 août 2025, laissez-vous emporter par l’énergie du tribute à Johnny Hallyday interprété par Jean-Philippe Bourcier et ses musiciens Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau !
En première partie Chloé
Et un karaoké participatif sur inscription
Rue Pierre Rameil Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 29 18 55 09 madeinrocknroll66@gmail.com
English :
? EXPERIENCE A 100% ROCK NIGHT IN CÉRET! ?
On Saturday August 16, 2025, let yourself be carried away by the energy of the Johnny Hallyday tribute performed by Jean-Philippe Bourcier and his musicians Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau!
? Opening act: Chloé
? And a participative karaoke on registration
German :
? ERLEBEN SIE EINEN 100%IGEN ROCKABEND IN CÉRET! ?
Am Samstag, den 16. August 2025, lassen Sie sich von der Energie des Johnny-Hallyday-Tributes mitreißen, das von Jean-Philippe Bourcier und seinen Musikern Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau interpretiert wird!
? Im ersten Teil: Chloé
? Und eine Mitmach-Karaoke auf Anmeldung
Italiano :
? GODETEVI UNA SERATA 100% ROCK A CÉRET !
Sabato 16 agosto 2025, lasciatevi trasportare dall’energia del tributo a Johnny Hallyday eseguito da Jean-Philippe Bourcier e dai suoi musicisti Tof Sawyer, Umberto e Nicolas Nauleau!
? Apertura: Chloé
? E un karaoke partecipativo su iscrizione
Espanol :
? ¡DISFRUTE DE UNA NOCHE 100% ROCK EN CÉRET !
El sábado 16 de agosto de 2025, ¡déjate llevar por la energía del tributo a Johnny Hallyday interpretado por Jean-Philippe Bourcier y sus músicos Tof Sawyer, Umberto & Nicolas Nauleau!
? Actuación de apertura: Chloé
? Y un karaoke participativo en la inscripción
