Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim

Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

Concert en l’Abbatiale

1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-11-23 17:30:00
fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :
2025-11-23

Chœur a capella CantAnima
Chœur a capella CantAnima   .

1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57  patrimoine@ottmarsheim.fr

English :

CantAnima a capella choir

German :

A-cappella-Chor CantAnima

Italiano :

Coro a cappella CantAnima

Espanol :

Coro a capella CantAnima

L’événement Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim com com porte de France Rhin sud