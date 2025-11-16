Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim
Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Concert en l’Abbatiale
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-11-16 17:30:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-16
Sylvain Roussey, ténor, Pascal Keller, piano. Les Sentiers du Romantisme: oeuvres de Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann
Ensemble Mélicordes (L. Orias Diz) .
1 rue du couvent Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 26 27 57 patrimoine@ottmarsheim.fr
English :
Sylvain Roussey, tenor, Pascal Keller, piano. Les Sentiers du Romantisme: works by Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann
German :
Sylvain Roussey, Tenor, Pascal Keller, Klavier. Les Sentiers du Romantisme: Werke von Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann
Italiano :
Sylvain Roussey, tenore, Pascal Keller, pianoforte. Les Sentiers du Romantisme: opere di Schubert, Mendelssohn e Schumann
Espanol :
Sylvain Roussey, tenor, Pascal Keller, piano. Les Sentiers du Romantisme: obras de Schubert, Mendelssohn y Schumann
L’événement Concert en l’Abbatiale Ottmarsheim a été mis à jour le 2025-09-05 par Point information d’Ottmarsheim com com porte de France Rhin sud