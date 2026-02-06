CONCERT ENTRE DOS ALMOS Le Burgaud

CONCERT ENTRE DOS ALMOS

CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 10 EUR

Début : 2026-02-07

fin : 2026-02-07

2026-02-07

Deux voix, une guitare et des percussions revisitant des chants d’Amérique du Sud et du pourtour ibérique, valorisant le féminin, tant par le choix des compositrices que des thématiques …

Luisa Pietrobon, Chant & Guitare + Amélie Barthe, Chant & Percussions ! 8 .

CAFÉ DU BURGAUD Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie burgaud31@gmail.com

English :

Two voices, guitar and percussion revisit songs from South America and the Iberian Peninsula, highlighting the feminine in both the choice of female composers and the themes …

