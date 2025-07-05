Concert estival La Singular Tropique Rue De l’Ancien Hôpital La Ciotat 5 juillet 2025 07:00

Concert estival La Singular Tropique Samedi 5 juillet 2025 de 20h à 21h30. Rue De l’Ancien Hôpital Médiathèque Simone Veil La Ciotat Bouches-du-Rhône

La Singular Tropique c’est un groupe atypique de cumbia. Marseillais d’adoption, ils forment le mélange parfait un Chilien, un Argentin, un Français et un Colombien. Exotique et festif, La Singular Tropique propose un répertoire afro-latino-américain.

Percussions brûlantes, clavier dansant, trompette frénétique, basse entraînante et voix éclatantes vont vous rendre loco-loco. Prêts pour déguster leur cocktail musical épicé et enflammé de sabor latino ?



Batterie Ivan Lizarazo

Basse Adem Slimani

Clavier Javier Riveros

Voix lead et trompette Miguel Calisto .

Rue De l’Ancien Hôpital Médiathèque Simone Veil

La Ciotat 13600 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 42 32 70 60 mediatheque@mairie-laciotat.fr

English :

La Singular Tropique is an atypical cumbia group. Newcomers from Marseilles, they form the perfect blend: a Chilean, an Argentinian, a Frenchman and a Colombian. Exotic and festive, La Singular Tropique play an Afro-Latin American repertoire.

German :

La Singular Tropique ist eine atypische Cumbia-Band. Als Neulinge aus Marseille bilden sie die perfekte Mischung: ein Chilene, ein Argentinier, ein Franzose und ein Kolumbianer. Exotisch und festlich, La Singular Tropique bietet ein afro-lateinamerikanisches Repertoire.

Italiano :

La Singular Tropique è un gruppo di cumbia atipico. Arrivati da Marsiglia, formano una miscela perfetta: un cileno, un argentino, un francese e un colombiano. Esotici e festosi, La Singular Tropique suonano un repertorio afro-latinoamericano.

Espanol :

La Singular Tropique es un grupo de cumbia atípico. Recién llegados de Marsella, forman la mezcla perfecta: un chileno, un argentino, un francés y un colombiano. Exótico y festivo, La Singular Tropique interpreta un repertorio afrolatinoamericano.

