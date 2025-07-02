CONCERT ETHS AMICS Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens 2 juillet 2025 20:30

Haute-Garonne

CONCERT ETHS AMICS Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-02 20:30:00
2025-07-02

Chœur d’hommes !
Venez nombreux !   .

Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 43 

Chœur d'hommes!

Männerchor!

Coro d'uomini!

¡Coro de hombres!

