Concert événement « trois chœurs » Fenioux

Concert événement « trois chœurs » Fenioux samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Concert événement « trois chœurs »

Eglise de Fenioux Fenioux Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Réunion de trois choeurs ou ensembles vocaux Cappella (la chapelle des pots), Vox Santona (Saintes) et Oriana (Niort). Répertoire très éclectique (Mozart, Gounod, Fauré, Jenkins, Erikson…) avec la présence de Judith Charron

.

Eglise de Fenioux Fenioux 17350 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 90 22 06 mairie@17fenioux.fr

English :

A reunion of three choirs or vocal ensembles: Cappella (La Chapelle des Pots), Vox Santona (Saintes) and Oriana (Niort). A very eclectic repertoire (Mozart, Gounod, Fauré, Jenkins, Erikson…) with the presence of Judith Charron.

German :

Zusammenschluss von drei Chören oder Vokalensembles: Cappella (la chapelle des pots), Vox Santona (Saintes) und Oriana (Niort). Sehr eklektisches Repertoire (Mozart, Gounod, Fauré, Jenkins, Erikson…) mit der Anwesenheit von Judith Charron

Italiano :

Una riunione di tre cori o ensemble vocali: Cappella (La Chapelle des Pots), Vox Santona (Saintes) e Oriana (Niort). Un repertorio molto eclettico (Mozart, Gounod, Fauré, Jenkins, Erikson…) con la presenza di Judith Charron

Espanol :

Una reunión de tres coros o conjuntos vocales: Cappella (La Chapelle des Pots), Vox Santona (Saintes) y Oriana (Niort). Un repertorio muy ecléctico (Mozart, Gounod, Fauré, Jenkins, Erikson…) con la presencia de Judith Charron

L’événement Concert événement « trois chœurs » Fenioux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme