CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO LA CAFETIERE Aurignac mercredi 23 juillet 2025.

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-23 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-23

Date(s) :
2025-07-23

Concert musique griots africains… à La Cafetière !
Concert festif et dansant avec Fanta Sayon Sissoko et son spectacle Baouba qui délivre une musique transpirant les couleurs des Empires Mandingues et Songhaï.

Participation libre mais nécessaire !   .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16  lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

African griot music concert? at La Cafetière!

German :

Konzert mit afrikanischer Griots-Musik? in La Cafetière!

Italiano :

Concerto di musica griot africana a La Cafetière!

Espanol :

¡Concierto de música griot africana en La Cafetière!

L’événement CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE