CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO LA CAFETIERE Aurignac

CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-23 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-23

2025-07-23

Concert musique griots africains… à La Cafetière !

Concert festif et dansant avec Fanta Sayon Sissoko et son spectacle Baouba qui délivre une musique transpirant les couleurs des Empires Mandingues et Songhaï.

Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

African griot music concert? at La Cafetière!

German :

Konzert mit afrikanischer Griots-Musik? in La Cafetière!

Italiano :

Concerto di musica griot africana a La Cafetière!

Espanol :

¡Concierto de música griot africana en La Cafetière!

