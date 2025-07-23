CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO LA CAFETIERE Aurignac mercredi 23 juillet 2025.
CONCERT FANTA SAYON SISSOKO
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-23 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-23
Concert musique griots africains… à La Cafetière !
Concert festif et dansant avec Fanta Sayon Sissoko et son spectacle Baouba qui délivre une musique transpirant les couleurs des Empires Mandingues et Songhaï.
Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
