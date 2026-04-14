Belval

Concert Festival des Abbayes-Un long fleuve (in)tranquille

Grande rue Château de Belval Belval Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

20

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Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-26 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-26 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

En 1918, Paul Hindemith, bouleversé par la mort de Claude Debussy, joue un quatuor avec trois soldats allemands un geste fort qui rappelle que la musique dépasse les frontières et les conflits.

Autre image marquante Gabriel Fauré, admirateur de Wagner et ami de Liszt, surpris par la guerre de 1914 près de Coblence, contraint à un retour mouvementé via la Suisse.

Entre deux nations, certains compositeurs vivent une identité partagée. Théodore Gouvy, né prussien mais formé en France, mène une carrière active des deux côtés du Rhin, sans jamais connaître la pleine reconnaissance.

L’Alsacienne Marie Jaëll, formée en Allemagne, choisit Paris où elle s’impose brillamment, tout en gardant la nostalgie de sa terre natale.

Face à ces tensions, Maurice Ravel incarne une position lucide engagé volontaire pendant la guerre, il refuse pourtant toute exclusion de la musique allemande, rappelant que l’art ne peut se réduire aux frontières. Son Tombeau de Couperin rend hommage à ses amis disparus au combat.Tout public

20 .

Grande rue Château de Belval Belval 88210 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 42 22 22 senones@vosges-portes-alsace.fr

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English :

In 1918, Paul Hindemith, deeply moved by the death of Claude Debussy, played a quartet with three German soldiers: a powerful reminder that music transcends borders and conflicts.

Another striking image: Gabriel Fauré, admirer of Wagner and friend of Liszt, surprised by the 1914 war near Koblenz, forced to make an eventful return via Switzerland.

Between two nations, some composers live a shared identity. Théodore Gouvy, born in Prussia but trained in France, had an active career on both sides of the Rhine, but never achieved full recognition.

The Alsatian Marie Jaëll, trained in Germany, chose Paris, where she made a brilliant name for herself, but was still nostalgic for her native land.

Faced with these tensions, Maurice Ravel took a clear-sighted stance: enlisting as a volunteer during the war, he nevertheless refused to exclude German music, reminding us that art cannot be reduced to borders. His Tombeau de Couperin pays tribute to his friends who died in the war.

L’événement Concert Festival des Abbayes-Un long fleuve (in)tranquille Belval a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES