CONCERT Festival Haute Fréquence Hannah Williams & The Affirmations + Darling Buds of May Amiens

vendredi 7 novembre 2025.

CONCERT Festival Haute Fréquence Hannah Williams & The Affirmations + Darling Buds of May

17 Quai Bélu Amiens Somme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-07 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-07

Date(s) :

2025-11-07

VEN. 7 NOVEMBRE 2025

20:30

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Soul | UK

22:00

Adoubée par Sharon Jones (RIP Queen), Hannah Williams a explosé sur la scène dès son premier album, Hill Of Feathers, en 2012. Son premier single « Work it Out » a même tourné sur les radios du monde entier !

Fille d’un pasteur passionné de musique, elle intègre la chorale de l’église dès l’âge de 6 ans ! Depuis, sa voix bouleversante prêche la sainte soul music auprès de toutes les âmes du monde. Keep the faith !

Darling Buds of May

Folk / Gospel ténébreux | FR

21:00

C’est dans le vif que Dominic et Orlane se rencontrent, sur scène. Rapidement, leur obsession pour le blues et son histoire les amène à travailler des reprises variées, puis des compositions. Un setting minimal guitare, voix et percussions, qui porte et continue de faire vivre les lancinantes complaintes du blues, entre balades folk et gospels électriques enjoués.

Tarif normal 15€

Tarif abonné 10€

17 Quai Bélu Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France ot@amiens-metropole.com

English :

FRIDAY nOVEMBER 7, 2025

20:30

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Soul | UK

22:00

Endorsed by Sharon Jones (RIP Queen), Hannah Williams exploded onto the scene with her debut album, Hill Of Feathers, in 2012. Her first single, « Work it Out », was even played on radio stations around the world!

The daughter of a pastor with a passion for music, she joined the church choir at the age of 6! Since then, her moving voice has been preaching soul music to the souls of the world. Keep the faith!

Darling Buds of May

Folk / Dark Gospel | FR

21:00

Dominic and Orlane met on stage. Their obsession with the blues and its history soon led them to work on a variety of covers, followed by compositions. A minimal setting: guitar, vocals and percussion, which carries and continues to bring to life the haunting laments of the blues, between folk ballads and upbeat electric gospels.

Regular price: 15?

Subscriber price: 10?

German :

FR. 7. NOVEMBER 2025

20:30

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Soul | UK

22:00

Von Sharon Jones (RIP Queen) hochgejubelt, explodierte Hannah Williams gleich mit ihrem ersten Album Hill Of Feathers im Jahr 2012 auf der Bühne. Ihre erste Single « Work it Out » lief sogar weltweit in den Radios!

Als Tochter eines musikbegeisterten Pastors trat sie bereits im Alter von sechs Jahren in den Kirchenchor ein! Seitdem predigt sie mit ihrer überwältigenden Stimme die heilige Soulmusik für alle Seelen der Welt. Keep the faith!

Darling Buds of May

Dunkler Folk / Gospel | DE

21:00

Dominic und Orlane lernen sich auf der Bühne kennen. Schnell führt ihre Besessenheit für den Blues und seine Geschichte dazu, dass sie verschiedene Coverversionen und später eigene Kompositionen erarbeiten. Ein minimales Setting: Gitarre, Stimme und Perkussion, das die eindringlichen Klagen des Blues zwischen Folk-Balladen und verspielten elektrischen Gospels trägt und weiterleben lässt.

Normaler Preis: 15?

Abonnententarif: 10?

Italiano :

VENERDI’ 7 NOVEMBRE 2025

20:30

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Anima | Regno Unito

22:00

Appoggiata da Sharon Jones (RIP Queen), Hannah Williams è esplosa sulla scena con il suo album di debutto, Hill Of Feathers, nel 2012. Il suo primo singolo, « Work it Out », è stato trasmesso dalle radio di tutto il mondo!

Figlia di un pastore con la passione per la musica, si è unita al coro della chiesa all’età di 6 anni! Da allora, la sua voce emozionante predica la musica soul alle anime del mondo. Mantenete la fede!

Darling Buds of May

Folk / Dark Gospel | FR

21:00

Dominic e Orlane si sono incontrati sul palco. La loro ossessione per il blues e la sua storia li ha portati presto a lavorare su una varietà di cover, seguite da composizioni. Con una formazione minimale di chitarra, voce e percussioni, continuano a far rivivere i lamenti ossessionanti del blues, dalle ballate folk al gospel elettrico in levare.

Prezzo normale: 15 €?

Prezzo per gli abbonati: 10 €?

Espanol :

VIERNES 7 DE NOVIEMBRE DE 2025

20:30

Hannah Williams & The Affirmations

Soul | Reino Unido

22:00

Avalada por Sharon Jones (RIP Queen), Hannah Williams irrumpió en escena con su álbum de debut, Hill Of Feathers, en 2012. Su primer single, « Work it Out », ¡llegó a sonar en radios de todo el mundo!

Hija de un pastor apasionado por la música, se unió al coro de la iglesia a los 6 años Desde entonces, su conmovedora voz predica la música soul a las almas del mundo. ¡Mantén la fe!

Darling Buds of May

Folk / Dark Gospel | FR

21:00

Dominic y Orlane se conocieron en el escenario. Su obsesión por el blues y su historia pronto les llevó a trabajar en una variedad de versiones, seguidas de composiciones. Con una formación mínima de guitarra, voz y percusión, siguen dando vida a los inquietantes lamentos del blues, desde las baladas folk hasta el alegre gospel eléctrico.

Precio normal: 15?

Precio abonado: 10?

