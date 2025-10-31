Concert forock Marbache
Concert forock Marbache vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Concert forock
64 RUE CLEMENCEAU Marbache Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : Gratuit
Gratuit
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 20:45:00
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
CONCERT FOROCK
Soirée avec les artistes Nepenthes et StuBorA
Entrée libre.
Ouverture 20h45. Début du concert à 21h.Adultes
64 RUE CLEMENCEAU Marbache 54820 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 24 02 77 jeffcath@outlook.fr
English :
FOROCK CONCERT
Evening with artists Nepenthes and StuBorA
Free admission.
Opening 8:45pm. Concert starts at 9pm.
German :
FOROCK-KONZERT
Abend mit den Künstlern Nepenthes und StuBorA
Der Eintritt ist frei.
Eröffnung 20.45 Uhr. Beginn des Konzerts um 21.00 Uhr.
Italiano :
CONCERTO FOROCK
Una serata con gli artisti Nepenthes e StuBorA
Ingresso libero.
Apertura ore 20.45. Inizio concerto ore 21.00.
Espanol :
CONCIERTO FOROCK
Una velada con los artistas Nepenthes y StuBorA
Entrada gratuita.
Inauguración a las 20.45 h. Concierto a las 21.00 h.
L’événement Concert forock Marbache a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY