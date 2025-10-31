Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert forock Marbache

Concert forock Marbache vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Concert forock

64 RUE CLEMENCEAU Marbache Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 20:45:00
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-31

CONCERT FOROCK

Soirée avec les artistes Nepenthes et StuBorA

Entrée libre.
Ouverture 20h45. Début du concert à 21h.Adultes
0  .

64 RUE CLEMENCEAU Marbache 54820 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 24 02 77  jeffcath@outlook.fr

English :

FOROCK CONCERT

Evening with artists Nepenthes and StuBorA

Free admission.
Opening 8:45pm. Concert starts at 9pm.

German :

FOROCK-KONZERT

Abend mit den Künstlern Nepenthes und StuBorA

Der Eintritt ist frei.
Eröffnung 20.45 Uhr. Beginn des Konzerts um 21.00 Uhr.

Italiano :

CONCERTO FOROCK

Una serata con gli artisti Nepenthes e StuBorA

Ingresso libero.
Apertura ore 20.45. Inizio concerto ore 21.00.

Espanol :

CONCIERTO FOROCK

Una velada con los artistas Nepenthes y StuBorA

Entrada gratuita.
Inauguración a las 20.45 h. Concierto a las 21.00 h.

L’événement Concert forock Marbache a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY