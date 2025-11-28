Concert Funky Soul Family Espace Montrichard Pont-à-Mousson

Concert Funky Soul Family

Espace Montrichard Chemin de Montrichard Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-28 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-28

Date(s) :

2025-11-28

Concert Funky Soul Family par Gospel Pour 100 Voix Saison Culturelle à l’Espace Montrichard

Ce collectif rempli d’énergie promet de marque vos esprits. Reconnu internationalement, leur dynamisme scénique réinvente le genre du gospel moderne.

Entre rythme soul et funky ce groupe d’artistes rendent hommage aux racines de la musique afro-américaine. Entre traditions et modenité, retrouvez des titres comme ‘Oh Happy Day’, ‘Stand by Me’ ou encore ‘Higher Love’.

Leurs voix devraient séduire le public qui est invité à participer et à entrer dans le rythme des chansons.Tout public

Espace Montrichard Chemin de Montrichard Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 68 culture.animation@villepam.fr

English :

Funky Soul Family concert by Gospel Pour 100 Voix ? Cultural Season at Espace Montrichard

This high-energy collective promises to leave a lasting impression. Internationally acclaimed, their dynamic stage presence reinvents the modern gospel genre.

Between soul and funky rhythms, this group of artists pays tribute to the roots of Afro-American music. A blend of tradition and modernity, their songs include ‘Oh Happy Day’, ‘Stand by Me’ and ‘Higher Love’.

Their voices are sure to seduce the audience, who are invited to join in and get into the rhythm of the songs.

German :

Konzert Funky Soul Family von Gospel Pour 100 Voix? Kultursaison im Espace Montrichard

Dieses energiegeladene Kollektiv verspricht, Ihren Geist zu prägen. International anerkannt, erfindet ihre Bühnendynamik das Genre des modernen Gospels neu.

Zwischen souligen und funky Rhythmen huldigt diese Künstlergruppe den Wurzeln der afroamerikanischen Musik. Zwischen Tradition und Moderne finden Sie Titel wie ‘Oh Happy Day’, ‘Stand by Me’ oder auch ‘Higher Love’.

Ihre Stimmen dürften das Publikum begeistern, das eingeladen ist, mitzumachen und in den Rhythmus der Lieder einzusteigen.

Italiano :

Concerto della Funky Soul Family a cura di Gospel Pour 100 Voix? Stagione culturale all’Espace Montrichard

Questo energico collettivo promette di lasciare un’impressione duratura. Acclamato a livello internazionale, il loro dinamismo sul palco sta reinventando il genere gospel moderno.

Con i loro ritmi soul e funky, questo gruppo di artisti rende omaggio alle radici della musica afroamericana. Con una miscela di tradizione e modernità, le loro canzoni includono « Oh Happy Day », « Stand by Me » e « Higher Love ».

Le loro voci sedurranno sicuramente il pubblico, che è invitato a unirsi e a seguire il ritmo delle canzoni.

Espanol :

Concierto Funky Soul Family de Gospel Pour 100 Voix ? Temporada cultural en el Espace Montrichard

Este enérgico colectivo promete dejar huella. Aclamados internacionalmente, su dinamismo sobre el escenario está reinventando el género gospel moderno.

Con sus ritmos soul y funky, este grupo de artistas rinde homenaje a las raíces de la música afroamericana. Con una mezcla de tradición y modernidad, sus canciones incluyen ‘Oh Happy Day’, ‘Stand by Me’ y ‘Higher Love’.

Sus voces seguro que seducirán al público, al que invitan a unirse y entrar en el ritmo de las canciones.

