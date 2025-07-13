Concert Ganef Arnayon
Concert Ganef Arnayon dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Concert Ganef
Mairie Arnayon Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Ganef fait sonner, en acoustique, avec une énergie parfois sauvage, cet univers si particulier. Musique klezmer .
Mairie Arnayon 26470 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 27 25 60
English :
Ganef makes this very special world sound acoustic, with a sometimes wild energy. Klezmer music .
German :
Ganef lässt akustisch und mit manchmal wilder Energie diese ganz besondere Welt erklingen. Klezmer-Musik .
Italiano :
I Ganef fanno suonare questo mondo molto speciale in modo acustico, con un’energia a volte selvaggia. Musica klezmer.
Espanol :
Ganef hacen que este mundo tan especial suene acústico, con una energía a veces salvaje. Música klezmer .
L’événement Concert Ganef Arnayon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois