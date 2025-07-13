Concert Ganef Arnayon

Concert Ganef Arnayon dimanche 13 juillet 2025.

Concert Ganef

Mairie Arnayon Drôme

Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 18:00:00

2025-07-13

Ganef fait sonner, en acoustique, avec une énergie parfois sauvage, cet univers si particulier. Musique klezmer .

Mairie Arnayon 26470 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 27 25 60

English :

Ganef makes this very special world sound acoustic, with a sometimes wild energy. Klezmer music .

German :

Ganef lässt akustisch und mit manchmal wilder Energie diese ganz besondere Welt erklingen. Klezmer-Musik .

Italiano :

I Ganef fanno suonare questo mondo molto speciale in modo acustico, con un’energia a volte selvaggia. Musica klezmer.

Espanol :

Ganef hacen que este mundo tan especial suene acústico, con una energía a veces salvaje. Música klezmer .

