Concert Garçon la Note Expériment’Halle Dax 13 juillet 2025 21:00

Landes

Concert Garçon la Note Expériment’Halle 2 place Roger Ducos Dax Landes

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-13 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :

2025-07-13

DOCTEUR G & THE CURISTS

BLUES ROCK

Un groupe blues rock du pays dacquois. Du bon son gras de guitare, de la rythmique groovy et pour « buivrer » tout ça, sax et trompette. Et parfois même un trombone selon le sens du vent. En prime, le piment d’un synthé diabolique. Venez nombreux pour la prescription

Expériment’Halle 2 place Roger Ducos

Dax 40100 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English : Concert Garçon la Note

DOCTOR G & THE CURISTS

BLUES ROCK

A blues-rock band from the Dacquois region. Good, fat guitar sound, groovy rhythm and sax and trumpet to wash it all down. And sometimes even a trombone, depending on which way the wind’s blowing. Plus, a devilishly spicy synth. Come one, come all for the prescription

German : Concert Garçon la Note

DOCTOR G & THE CURISTS

BLUES ROCK

Eine Bluesrock-Band aus der Gegend von Dakar. Guter, fetter Gitarrensound, groovige Rhythmik und um das alles zu « vertrinken », Sax und Trompete. Und manchmal sogar eine Posaune, je nach Windrichtung. Dazu kommt noch die Würze eines teuflischen Synthesizers. Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Rezept

Italiano :

DOCTOR G & I CURISTI

ROCK BLUES

Un gruppo blues rock della regione del Dacquois. Un buon suono di chitarra, una sezione ritmica di grande effetto e, per finire, sax e tromba. E a volte anche un trombone, a seconda del vento che tira. E per finire, un synth diabolicamente piccante. Venite uno, venite tutti per la ricetta

Espanol : Concert Garçon la Note

DOCTOR G & THE CURISTS

BLUES ROCK

Una banda de blues rock de la región de Dacquois. Buen sonido de guitarra, sección rítmica con mucho ritmo y, por si fuera poco, saxo y trompeta. A veces incluso un trombón, según sople el viento. Y para rematar, un sintetizador endiabladamente picante. Vengan todos por la receta

L’événement Concert Garçon la Note Dax a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Grand Dax