Concert Gemma and the driver Lurcy-Lévis

Concert Gemma and the driver

72 boulevard Gambetta Lurcy-Lévis Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-29 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-29 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-09-29

Duo glamour frenglish folk-pop à la médiathèque.
72 boulevard Gambetta Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 43 51 00 00  mediatheque@agglo-moulins.fr

English :

Glamorous frenglish folk-pop duo at the mediatheque.

German :

Glamouröses frenglisches Folk-Pop-Duo in der Mediathek.

Italiano :

Duo folk-pop inglese di grande fascino alla biblioteca multimediale.

Espanol :

Glamuroso dúo de folk-pop inglés en la biblioteca multimedia.

