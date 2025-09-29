Concert Gemma and the driver Lurcy-Lévis
Concert Gemma and the driver Lurcy-Lévis lundi 29 septembre 2025.
Concert Gemma and the driver
72 boulevard Gambetta Lurcy-Lévis Allier
Tarif :
Date :
Début : 2025-09-29 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-29 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-29
Duo glamour frenglish folk-pop à la médiathèque.
72 boulevard Gambetta Lurcy-Lévis 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 43 51 00 00 mediatheque@agglo-moulins.fr
English :
Glamorous frenglish folk-pop duo at the mediatheque.
German :
Glamouröses frenglisches Folk-Pop-Duo in der Mediathek.
Italiano :
Duo folk-pop inglese di grande fascino alla biblioteca multimediale.
Espanol :
Glamuroso dúo de folk-pop inglés en la biblioteca multimedia.
L’événement Concert Gemma and the driver Lurcy-Lévis a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région