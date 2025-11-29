Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert | Geoff Barker Pacifico Eymet samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Pacifico 7 Rue de l'Engin Eymet Dordogne

Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Concert de Geoff Barker dans une ambiance familiale à l’étage du Pacifico. Venez écouter du rock’n roll, blues, country, pop… et bien plus !

Restauration sur place possible avec une vaste sélection de vins et bières sur réservation.   .

Pacifico 7 Rue de l’Engin Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 68 92 83 

