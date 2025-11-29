Concert | Geoff Barker Pacifico Eymet
Concert | Geoff Barker
Pacifico Eymet
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Concert de Geoff Barker dans une ambiance familiale à l’étage du Pacifico. Venez écouter du rock’n roll, blues, country, pop… et bien plus !
Restauration sur place possible avec une vaste sélection de vins et bières sur réservation. .
Pacifico 7 Rue de l’Engin Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 68 92 83
