Concert Gospel avec le groupe HOPE rue Audry de Puyravault Rochefort

Concert Gospel avec le groupe HOPE

rue Audry de Puyravault Eglise Saint-Louis Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-27 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-27 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-27

Le groupe HOPE (Gospel La Rochelle) vous propose un concert Gospel exceptionnel à l’Eglise St Louis de Rochefort ! Il s’agit d’un ensemble vocal accompagné de ses musiciens avec un répertoire Gospel et Motown harmonisé à 4 voix !

rue Audry de Puyravault Eglise Saint-Louis Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 71 83 05 sandrinebaneat@orange.fr

English : Gospel concert with the band HOPE

The HOPE group (Gospel La Rochelle) invites you to an exceptional gospel concert at St Louis Church in Rochefort! This vocal ensemble, accompanied by musicians, will perform a repertoire of gospel and Motown songs harmonised in four parts!

German : Gospelkonzert mit der Gruppe HOPE

Die Gruppe HOPE (Gospel La Rochelle) lädt Sie zu einem außergewöhnlichen Gospelkonzert in der Kirche St. Louis in Rochefort ein! Es handelt sich um ein Vokalensemble, das von Musikern begleitet wird und ein Repertoire aus Gospel und Motown in vierstimmigem Gesang präsentiert!

Italiano :

Il gruppo HOPE (Gospel La Rochelle) si esibirà in un eccezionale concerto Gospel all’Eglise St Louis di Rochefort! Si tratta di un ensemble vocale accompagnato da musicisti con un repertorio Gospel e Motown armonizzato a 4 voci!

Espanol :

El grupo HOPE (Gospel La Rochelle) ofrecerá un excepcional concierto de Gospel en la Eglise St Louis de Rochefort Se trata de un conjunto vocal acompañado por músicos con un repertorio de Gospel y Motown armonizado a 4 voces

