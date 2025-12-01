Concert Gospel Malataverne Beaux

Concert Gospel

Malataverne Chapelle de Malataverne Beaux Haute-Loire

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Sur réservation

Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00

2025-12-20

2025-12-20

Dès 19h, venez découvrir le groupe de Gospel For You Family qui donnera une représentation à la chapelle ! Tarif 8€ Sur réservation avant le 05 décembre au 07 85 64 14 08

+33 7 85 64 14 08

English :

From 7pm, come and discover the For You Family Gospel group performing in the chapel! Price: 8? Reservations by December 05: 07 85 64 14 08

German :

Ab 19 Uhr können Sie die Gospelgruppe For You Family erleben, die in der Kapelle auftreten wird! Preis: 8 ? Reservierung vor dem 05. Dezember unter 07 85 64 14 08

Italiano :

Dalle 19.00, venite a scoprire il gruppo Gospel For You Family che si esibirà nella cappella! Prezzo: 8 €? Prenotazione obbligatoria entro il 05 dicembre allo 07 85 64 14 08

Espanol :

A partir de las 19:00, venga a descubrir al grupo de Gospel For You Family que actuará en la capilla Precio: 8? Reserva obligatoria antes del 05 de diciembre en el 07 85 64 14 08

L’événement Concert Gospel Beaux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-21 par Office du Tourisme des Sucs aux bords de Loire