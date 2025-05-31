Concert Gospel – Grande salle de La Gornière Châtellerault, 31 mai 2025 20:00, Châtellerault.
Vienne
Concert Gospel Grande salle de La Gornière 15 rue de La Gornière Châtellerault Vienne
Concert gospel gratuit le samedi 31 mai 2025 de 20h00 à 22h00 sur réservation à la salle de la Gornière. Ce groupe d’une dizaine de chanteurs vous fera vivre un moment unique où ferveur, émotion et harmonie s’unissent pour vous offrir un moment inoubliable. .
Grande salle de La Gornière 15 rue de La Gornière
Châtellerault 86100 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
