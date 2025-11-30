Concert Gospel Église Saint-Pierre Châtillon-sur-Thouet
Représentation de l’ensemble du Parth’light Gospel, dirigé par 2 cheffes de chœur Sylvie Drouet et Anne-Marielle Comuce.
Répertoire de chants allant du traditionnel au contemporain Oh ! Happy day, Total praise… .
Église Saint-Pierre Place Saint-Pierre Châtillon-sur-Thouet 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 49 64 03 45
