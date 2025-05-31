Concert Gospel – Rue du Revermont Chaumergy, 31 mai 2025 20:30, Chaumergy.
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Concert Gospel par Arbolesco Gospel tournée des 40 ans sous la direction de David Dubois .
Chaumergy 39230 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 47 29 91 lemeixjura@gmail.com
