Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy Église Saint Rémy Puzieux

Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy

Église Saint Rémy Rue Spatiel Puzieux Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy

Église Saint Rémy

A l’issue du concert un apéritif sera par la mairie et l’association AbribusTout public

5 .

Église Saint Rémy Rue Spatiel Puzieux 88500 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 33 58

English :

Gospel Concert Happy Souls Gospel Choir from Nancy

Saint Rémy Church

After the concert, an aperitif will be served by the town council and the Abribus association

German :

Gospelkonzert Chor Happy Souls Gospel aus Nancy

Kirche Saint Rémy

Im Anschluss an das Konzert wird ein Aperitif von der Stadtverwaltung und dem Verein Abribus angeboten

Italiano :

Concerto Gospel Coro Gospel Happy Souls di Nancy

Chiesa di Saint Rémy

Dopo il concerto, sarà servito un aperitivo a cura del Comune e dell’associazione Abribus

Espanol :

Concierto de Gospel Happy Souls Gospel Choir de Nancy

Iglesia de Saint Rémy

Tras el concierto, el ayuntamiento y la asociación Abribus servirán un aperitivo

L’événement Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy Puzieux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT MIRECOURT