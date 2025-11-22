Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy Église Saint Rémy Puzieux
Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy Église Saint Rémy Puzieux samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy
Église Saint Rémy Rue Spatiel Puzieux Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 17:00:00
fin : 2025-11-22
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy
Église Saint Rémy
A l’issue du concert un apéritif sera par la mairie et l’association AbribusTout public
5 .
Église Saint Rémy Rue Spatiel Puzieux 88500 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 33 58
English :
Gospel Concert Happy Souls Gospel Choir from Nancy
Saint Rémy Church
After the concert, an aperitif will be served by the town council and the Abribus association
German :
Gospelkonzert Chor Happy Souls Gospel aus Nancy
Kirche Saint Rémy
Im Anschluss an das Konzert wird ein Aperitif von der Stadtverwaltung und dem Verein Abribus angeboten
Italiano :
Concerto Gospel Coro Gospel Happy Souls di Nancy
Chiesa di Saint Rémy
Dopo il concerto, sarà servito un aperitivo a cura del Comune e dell’associazione Abribus
Espanol :
Concierto de Gospel Happy Souls Gospel Choir de Nancy
Iglesia de Saint Rémy
Tras el concierto, el ayuntamiento y la asociación Abribus servirán un aperitivo
L’événement Concert Gospel Chorale Happy Souls Gospel de Nancy Puzieux a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT MIRECOURT