Concert Gospel de Noël Thann

Concert Gospel de Noël

place Joffre Thann Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-12-03 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-03

Date(s) :

2025-12-03

La chorale gospel Let’s Praise God vous fera vibrer au son des chants de Noël.

place Joffre Thann 68800 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 37 96 20

English :

The Let’s Praise God Gospel Choir will thrill you with the sounds of Christmas carols.

German :

Der Gospelchor Let’s Praise God wird Sie mit Weihnachtsliedern erfreuen.

Italiano :

Il coro gospel Let’s Praise God vi emozionerà con il suono dei canti natalizi.

Espanol :

El coro de gospel Let’s Praise God te emocionará con el sonido de los villancicos.

