Concert Gospel de Noël Thann

place Joffre Thann Haut-Rhin
Début : Mercredi 2025-12-03 18:00:00
La chorale gospel Let’s Praise God vous fera vibrer au son des chants de Noël.
place Joffre Thann 68800 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 37 96 20
English :
The Let’s Praise God Gospel Choir will thrill you with the sounds of Christmas carols.
German :
Der Gospelchor Let’s Praise God wird Sie mit Weihnachtsliedern erfreuen.
Italiano :
Il coro gospel Let’s Praise God vi emozionerà con il suono dei canti natalizi.
Espanol :
El coro de gospel Let’s Praise God te emocionará con el sonido de los villancicos.
