Concert Gospel Essen7iel Montélimar
Concert Gospel Essen7iel Montélimar samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Concert Gospel Essen7iel
Place de l’Europe Montélimar Drôme
Début : 2025-12-20 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-20
2025-12-20
Essen7iel est un groupe vocal a cappella.
Sans instruments, seulement portés par la force de leurs voix, les chanteurs offrent un voyage musical où émotion, spiritualité et partage ne font qu’un.
Place de l’Europe Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 09 71 tessa.vanchinhdugo@montelimar-agglo.fr
Essen7iel is an a cappella vocal group.
With no instruments and the strength of their voices alone, the singers offer a musical journey where emotion, spirituality and sharing are one and the same.
