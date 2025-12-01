Concert Gospel Essen7iel Montélimar

Concert Gospel Essen7iel

Place de l’Europe Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Essen7iel est un groupe vocal a cappella.

Sans instruments, seulement portés par la force de leurs voix, les chanteurs offrent un voyage musical où émotion, spiritualité et partage ne font qu’un.

.

Place de l'Europe Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Essen7iel is an a cappella vocal group.

With no instruments and the strength of their voices alone, the singers offer a musical journey where emotion, spirituality and sharing are one and the same.

