Concert Gospel Salle des fêtes La Rivière-Saint-Sauveur

Salle des fêtes 3 Rue du Coq Enchaîné La Rivière-Saint-Sauveur Calvados

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-09-13 20:00:00
fin : 2025-09-13 22:00:00

2025-09-13

Concert Gospel par la Chorale Gospel Singers de Rouen   .

Salle des fêtes 3 Rue du Coq Enchaîné La Rivière-Saint-Sauveur 14600 Calvados Normandie +33 6 82 85 01 15  bertrand.delangle@orange.fr

