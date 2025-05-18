Concert Gospel – Temple du Mazet-Saint-Voy Mazet-Saint-Voy, 18 mai 2025 15:00, Mazet-Saint-Voy.

Haute-Loire

Concert Gospel Temple du Mazet-Saint-Voy Montée du Temple Mazet-Saint-Voy Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-05-18

Date(s) :

2025-05-18

L’Eglise Protestante unie de France du Mazet-Saint-Voy organise une journée Gospel au temple. A 15 heures, le groupe The Holy Air Gospel sera en concert autour des thèmes Gospel World Gospel Pop Anglophone & Francophone.

Temple du Mazet-Saint-Voy Montée du Temple

Mazet-Saint-Voy 43520 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 71 56

English :

The United Protestant Church of France in Le Mazet-Saint-Voy is organizing a Gospel Day at the church. At 3 p.m., The Holy Air Gospel group will be in concert, performing Gospel World Gospel Pop Anglophone & Francophone.

German :

Die Vereinigte Protestantische Kirche Frankreichs von Le Mazet-Saint-Voy organisiert einen Gospeltag im Tempel. Um 15 Uhr gibt die Gruppe The Holy Air Gospel ein Konzert rund um die Themen Gospel World Gospel Anglophone & Francophone Pop.

Italiano :

La Chiesa protestante unita di Francia di Mazet-Saint-Voy organizza una Giornata del Vangelo presso la chiesa. Alle 15.00, il gruppo gospel The Holy Air si esibirà in un concerto di gospel world gospel pop inglese e francese.

Espanol :

La Iglesia Protestante Unida de Francia de Mazet-Saint-Voy organiza una Jornada Gospel en la iglesia. A las 15.00 horas, el grupo de gospel Holy Air ofrecerá un concierto de gospel world gospel pop inglés y francés.

L’événement Concert Gospel Mazet-Saint-Voy a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par Office de Tourisme du Haut-Lignon