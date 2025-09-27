Concert Gospel Piano Voix La Vôge-les-Bains

Concert Gospel Piano Voix La Vôge-les-Bains samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Concert Gospel Piano Voix

La Vôge-les-Bains Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-27 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Une belle soirée musicale en perspective, confortablement installés, comme au cabaret, avec une pâtisserie et une boisson, pour accueillir en douceur(s) l’arrivée de l’automne.

Au piano Jean Michel GEHIN, auteur-compositeur, pianiste et chef de cœur, bien connu dans la région pour ses nombreuses prestations en tant que professeur de piano notamment à la M.J.C et auprès de diverses chorales locales.

Au chant, la belle voix gospel de Corinne GOBRAIT, originaire de la Polynésie française qui nous fera voyager sur les interprétations puissantes de son exigeant répertoire.

Assurément un moment rare. Que du bonheur … !

Ne le ratez pas.

Billetterie à l’Office de TourismeTout public

5 .

La Vôge-les-Bains 88240 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 36 31 75 mjc.lvlb@gmail.com

English :

A beautiful musical evening in prospect, comfortably seated, as in a cabaret, with a pastry and a drink, to gently welcome the arrival of autumn.

Jean Michel GEHIN, author-composer, pianist and choirmaster, is well known in the region for his numerous performances as a piano teacher notably at the M.J.C. and with various local choirs.

On vocals, the beautiful gospel voice of Corinne GOBRAIT, originally from French Polynesia, will take us on a journey through powerful interpretations of her demanding repertoire.

A rare moment indeed. What a delight… !

Don’t miss it!

Tickets at the Tourist Office

German :

Ein schöner musikalischer Abend in Aussicht, gemütlich wie in einem Kabarett, mit einem Gebäckstück und einem Getränk, um die Ankunft des Herbstes süß zu begrüßen.

Am Klavier Jean Michel GEHIN, Komponist, Pianist und Dirigent, der in der Region für seine zahlreichen Auftritte als Klavierlehrer insbesondere im M.J.C. und in verschiedenen lokalen Chören bekannt ist.

Die aus Französisch-Polynesien stammende Corinne GOBRAIT singt mit ihrer schönen Gospelstimme und wird uns mit ihren kraftvollen Interpretationen ihres anspruchsvollen Repertoires auf eine Reise mitnehmen.

Sicherlich ein seltener Moment. Was für ein Glück … !

Lassen Sie sich das nicht entgehen.

Kartenverkauf im Tourismusbüro

Italiano :

Vi aspettiamo per una deliziosa serata musicale, comodamente seduti come in un cabaret, con un pasticcino e un drink, per salutare dolcemente l’arrivo dell’autunno.

Jean Michel GEHIN, autore-compositore, pianista e direttore d’orchestra, è noto nella regione per le sue numerose esibizioni come insegnante di pianoforte in particolare al M.J.C. e con vari cori locali.

Corinne GOBRAIT, originaria della Polinesia francese, ci condurrà in un viaggio gospel con potenti interpretazioni del suo impegnativo repertorio.

Sarà sicuramente un momento raro. Che meraviglia… !

Non mancate!

Biglietti presso l’Ufficio del Turismo

Espanol :

Esperamos disfrutar de una agradable velada musical, cómodamente sentados como en un cabaret, con un pastel y una bebida, para dar la bienvenida al otoño.

Jean Michel GEHIN, autor-compositor, pianista y director de orquesta, es bien conocido en la región por sus numerosas actuaciones como profesor de piano -sobre todo en el M.J.C.- y con diversos coros locales.

Corinne GOBRAIT, originaria de la Polinesia Francesa, nos hará viajar por el gospel con poderosas interpretaciones de su exigente repertorio.

Será un momento único. Será un placer… ¡!

¡No se lo pierda!

Entradas en la Oficina de Turismo

L’événement Concert Gospel Piano Voix La Vôge-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION