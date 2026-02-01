Concert Gospel Restitution publique Saint-Affrique

Concert Gospel Restitution publique

Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Gratuit

Gratuit sur inscription

Début : Dimanche 2026-02-15

fin : 2026-02-15

2026-02-15

Venez vibrer au rythme du gospel lors de la restitution publique d’un concert empreint d’émotion et de partage.

Venez découvrir le fruit d’un travail collectif et participatif, issu des ateliers Gospel avec Emma Lamadji Afroplugged.

Chanteurs amateurs, participants aux ateliers et public se retrouvent pour un moment de partage, d’énergie et d’émotion.

Gratuit Billet à retirer à la Maison d’Education Populaire. .

Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 36 15 00 02 mairie@ville-saintaffrique.fr

English :

Come and vibrate to the rhythm of gospel music during the public performance of a concert full of emotion and sharing.

