Concert gospel Riquewihr samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Place des trois églises Riquewihr Haut-Rhin
Début : Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00
fin : 2025-11-29
2025-11-29
L’église protestante de Riquewihr accueille un concert de musique gospel pour un moment de bonne humeur garanti !
Place des trois églises Riquewihr 68340 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 73 23 23
English :
The Protestant church of Riquewihr welcomes a gospel music concert for a guaranteed good mood!
German :
In der protestantischen Kirche von Riquewihr findet ein Gospelkonzert statt, bei dem garantiert gute Laune aufkommt!
Italiano :
La chiesa protestante di Riquewihr ospita un concerto di musica gospel per un divertimento assicurato!
Espanol :
La iglesia protestante de Riquewihr acoge un concierto de música gospel para pasar un buen rato garantizado
L’événement Concert gospel Riquewihr a été mis à jour le 2025-10-24 par Office de tourisme du pays de Ribeauvillé et Riquewihr