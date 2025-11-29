Concert gospel Riquewihr

Concert gospel

Place des trois églises Riquewihr Haut-Rhin

Début : Samedi 2025-11-29 20:00:00

L’église protestante de Riquewihr accueille un concert de musique gospel pour un moment de bonne humeur garanti !

L'église protestante de Riquewihr accueille un concert gospel. Rien de tel pour réchauffer vos cœurs en cette fin novembre.

Place des trois églises Riquewihr 68340 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 73 23 23

English :

The Protestant church of Riquewihr welcomes a gospel music concert for a guaranteed good mood!

German :

In der protestantischen Kirche von Riquewihr findet ein Gospelkonzert statt, bei dem garantiert gute Laune aufkommt!

Italiano :

La chiesa protestante di Riquewihr ospita un concerto di musica gospel per un divertimento assicurato!

Espanol :

La iglesia protestante de Riquewihr acoge un concierto de música gospel para pasar un buen rato garantizado

