Concert Gospel Sound of Freedom & Cécile A. Mangeguen Baud
Concert Gospel Sound of Freedom & Cécile A. Mangeguen Baud dimanche 17 août 2025.
Concert Gospel Sound of Freedom & Cécile A.
Mangeguen Chapelle du Maneguen Baud Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-17 16:00:00
fin : 2025-08-17
Date(s) :
2025-08-17
Les Amis du Manéguen sont heureux d’accueillir à nouveau la Chorale « Sounds Of Freedom & Cécile A. » pour un plaisir partagé avec des Choristes extra-ordinaires, une cheffe de Choeur géniale dans un lieu envoutant….
Concert en libre participation. Participation de soutien 5 euros par personne minimum ou soutien ++ 10 euros par personne car, suite aux intempéries ayant provoqué un déficit lors de La fête des retrouvailles, nos ressources pour organiser des concerts sont mises à mal en 2025…. Nous comptons sur votre aide.
Dimanche 17 août à 16h. .
Mangeguen Chapelle du Maneguen Baud 56150 Morbihan Bretagne
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert Gospel Sound of Freedom & Cécile A. Baud a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OT BAUD Communauté