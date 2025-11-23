Concert Gospel

Rue du Conseil Turckheim Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-11-23 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

L’ensemble Gospel’s rejoicing vous retrouve au coeur de l’église Sainte Anne pour un concert vivant et chaleureux.

La chaleur de Noël et des voix gospels du groupe Gospel’s rejoicing vous invite à un concert Gospel et Negro Spiritual. Bonne humeur garantie ! .

Rue du Conseil Turckheim 68230 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 27 06 18

English :

Gospel’s rejoicing ensemble welcomes you to the heart of Sainte Anne church for a lively and warm concert.

German :

Das Ensemble Gospel’s rejoicing trifft sich mit Ihnen im Herzen der Kirche Sainte Anne zu einem lebendigen und herzlichen Konzert.

Italiano :

L’ensemble di giubilo del Vangelo sarà nel cuore della chiesa di Sainte Anne per un concerto vivace e caloroso.

Espanol :

El conjunto de regocijo del Evangelio estará en el corazón de la iglesia Sainte Anne para un concierto animado y cálido.

L’événement Concert Gospel Turckheim a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par Office de tourisme de Colmar