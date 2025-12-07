Concert Gospel’s Family Chapelle St Roch du Centre Psychothérapique Laxou

Concert Gospel’s Family

Chapelle St Roch du Centre Psychothérapique 1 rue du Dr Archambault Laxou Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

La Gospel’s Family vous propose un concert empreint d’émotion et d’énergie, porté par une cinquantaine de choristes sous la direction de Matthieu Grass. Depuis 1998, ce chœur du Toulois partage avec passion un gospel vibrant, alternant rythmes entraînants et moments de recueillement.

Avec plus de 180 concerts et trois albums, il offre une expérience musicale intense et fédératrice.

Inscription conseillée.Tout public

0 .

English :

The Gospel?s Family offers a concert full of emotion and energy, performed by some fifty choristers under the direction of Matthieu Grass. Since 1998, this Toulois choir has been passionately sharing their vibrant gospel music, alternating lively rhythms with moments of meditation.

With over 180 concerts and three albums to their credit, they offer an intense, unifying musical experience.

Registration recommended.

German :

Die Gospel?s Family bietet Ihnen ein Konzert voller Emotionen und Energie, getragen von etwa fünfzig Chorsängern unter der Leitung von Matthieu Grass. Seit 1998 pflegt dieser Chor aus dem Toulois mit Leidenschaft eine vibrierende Gospelmusik, bei der sich mitreißende Rhythmen und besinnliche Momente abwechseln.

Mit über 180 Konzerten und drei Alben bietet er ein intensives und verbindendes musikalisches Erlebnis.

Anmeldung empfohlen.

Italiano :

The Gospel’s Family vi propone un concerto pieno di emozioni ed energia, eseguito da un coro di cinquanta elementi guidato da Matthieu Grass. Dal 1998, questo coro della regione del Toulois condivide con passione la sua vibrante musica gospel, alternando ritmi vivaci a momenti di meditazione.

Con oltre 180 concerti e tre album all’attivo, il coro offre un’esperienza musicale intensa e unificante.

Si raccomanda l’iscrizione.

Espanol :

The Gospel’s Family le ofrece un concierto lleno de emoción y energía, interpretado por un coro de cincuenta personas dirigido por Matthieu Grass. Desde 1998, este coro de la región de Toulois comparte con pasión su vibrante música gospel, alternando ritmos vivos con momentos de meditación.

Con más de 180 conciertos y tres álbumes a sus espaldas, el coro ofrece una experiencia musical intensa y unificadora.

Se recomienda inscribirse.

