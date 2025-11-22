Concert Gospéra au profit du Téléthon Vaux-sur-Mer

Concert Gospéra au profit du Téléthon

Temple de Vaux-sur-Mer Vaux-sur-Mer Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-11-22 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 22:00:00

2025-11-22

Le groupe vocal Gospéra vous convie à un concert mêlant gospel, chants du monde et œuvres sacrées, les choristes offriront un voyage musical riche en émotions, où se rencontrent tradition et modernité.

Temple de Vaux-sur-Mer Vaux-sur-Mer 17640 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 96 81 97 maryse.delevoye@gmail.com

English :

The Gospéra vocal group invites you to a concert combining gospel, world songs and sacred works. The choristers will offer a musical journey rich in emotion, where tradition and modernity meet.

German :

Die Vokalgruppe Gospéra lädt Sie zu einem Konzert ein, das Gospel, Weltgesänge und heilige Werke miteinander verbindet. Die Chorsängerinnen und -sänger werden eine musikalische Reise voller Emotionen anbieten, bei der Tradition und Moderne aufeinandertreffen.

Italiano :

Il gruppo vocale Gospéra vi invita a un concerto che combina gospel, canti del mondo e opere sacre. I cantanti vi accompagneranno in un viaggio musicale ricco di emozioni, dove tradizione e modernità si incontrano.

Espanol :

El grupo vocal Gospéra le invita a un concierto que combina gospel, canciones del mundo y obras sacras. Los cantantes le llevarán a un viaje musical rico en emociones, donde tradición y modernidad se dan la mano.

