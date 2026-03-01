Concert Graow Le Bathyscaphe La Rochelle
Concert Graow Le Bathyscaphe La Rochelle vendredi 20 mars 2026.
Concert Graow
Le Bathyscaphe 13 rue du Cerf-Volant La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-20 21:00:00
fin : 2026-03-20
Date(s) :
2026-03-20
ALERTE SONIQUE AU BATHYSCAPHE Concert “Graow”. Un concert, une ambiance chaleureuse, et une bonne excuse pour rester jusqu’à la dernière note.
Le Bathyscaphe 13 rue du Cerf-Volant La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 30 81 63 contact@lebathyscaphe.com
English :
SONIC ALERT AT THE BATHYSCAPHE? Graow? concert. A concert, a warm atmosphere, and a good excuse to stay until the last note.
L’événement Concert Graow La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-03-04 par Nous La Rochelle