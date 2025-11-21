Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CONCERT GRATUIT GIBRALTAR Sacé vendredi 21 novembre 2025.

Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00
Concert gratuit au Bar Associatif la Grange
Le Bar associatif la Grange vous propose une soirée festive et musicale le 21 novembre 2025, avec le groupe Gibraltar   .

Bar la Grange Sacé 53470 Mayenne Pays de la Loire   contact@saceladetente.com

