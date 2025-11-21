CONCERT GRATUIT GIBRALTAR Sacé
CONCERT GRATUIT GIBRALTAR Sacé vendredi 21 novembre 2025.
CONCERT GRATUIT GIBRALTAR
Bar la Grange Sacé Mayenne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-21
Date(s) :
2025-11-21
Concert gratuit au Bar Associatif la Grange
Le Bar associatif la Grange vous propose une soirée festive et musicale le 21 novembre 2025, avec le groupe Gibraltar .
Bar la Grange Sacé 53470 Mayenne Pays de la Loire contact@saceladetente.com
English :
Free concert at the Bar Associatif la Grange
German :
Kostenloses Konzert in der Bar Associatif la Grange
Italiano :
Concerto gratuito presso il Bar Associatif la Grange
Espanol :
Concierto gratuito en el Bar Associatif la Grange
L’événement CONCERT GRATUIT GIBRALTAR Sacé a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Office de Tourisme Mayenne Co