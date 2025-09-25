Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille La Rochelle
Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille La Rochelle jeudi 25 septembre 2025.
Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille
29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-25 21:00:00
fin : 2025-09-25 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-25
“L’ ensemble ultra créatif et trop rare d’un chanteur , harmoniciste, songwriter, et showman.” Living Blues Magazine
29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com
English :
an ultra-creative and all-too-rare package from a singer, harmonica player, songwriter and showman Living Blues Magazine
German :
das ultra-kreative und viel zu seltene Gesamtpaket eines Sängers, Mundharmonikaspielers, Songwriters und Showman… » Living Blues Magazine
Italiano :
un pacchetto ultra-creativo e fin troppo raro di un cantante, armonicista, cantautore e showman… » Rivista Living Blues
Espanol :
un paquete ultra-creativo y demasiado raro de un cantante, armonicista, compositor y showman… » Revista Living Blues
L’événement Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par La Rochelle Tourisme