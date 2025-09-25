Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille La Rochelle

Concert Greg Izor & LouisVille

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 23 – 23 – 23 EUR

Début : 2025-09-25 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-25 23:30:00

2025-09-25

“L’ ensemble ultra créatif et trop rare d’un chanteur , harmoniciste, songwriter, et showman.” Living Blues Magazine

29 rue Debussy La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 19 19 reservation.azile@gmail.com

English :

an ultra-creative and all-too-rare package from a singer, harmonica player, songwriter and showman Living Blues Magazine

German :

das ultra-kreative und viel zu seltene Gesamtpaket eines Sängers, Mundharmonikaspielers, Songwriters und Showman… » Living Blues Magazine

Italiano :

un pacchetto ultra-creativo e fin troppo raro di un cantante, armonicista, cantautore e showman… » Rivista Living Blues

Espanol :

un paquete ultra-creativo y demasiado raro de un cantante, armonicista, compositor y showman… » Revista Living Blues

