Concert Groovin’ Art Espace Saint Laurent Pont-à-Mousson

Concert Groovin’ Art

Espace Saint Laurent 25 Rue Philippe de Gueldre Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

12.5

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-11-05 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-05

2025-11-05

Concert de Jazz Groovin’ Art , avec Michael CUVILLON, Patrice LERECH, Benoît SOURISSE, et André CHARLIER Saison en parallèle à l’Espace Saint Laurent

Quatre musiciens de jazz chevronnés Patrice LERECH à la trompette, Benoît SOURISSE à l’orgue, Michael CUVILLON au saxophone, et André CHARLIER à la batterie s’unissent pour offrir un moment de jazz à la fois raffiné et vibrant.

Au programme des compositions originales, spécialement écrites pour ce quartet. Entre énergie et élégance, ces morceaux promettent de vous plonger dans l’univer entraînant du jazz.Tout public

Espace Saint Laurent 25 Rue Philippe de Gueldre Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 68 culture.animation@villepam.fr

English :

Groovin’ Art » jazz concert, with Michael CUVILLON, Patrice LERECH, Benoît SOURISSE, and André CHARLIER ? parallel season at Espace Saint Laurent

Four seasoned jazz musicians ? Patrice LERECH on trumpet, Benoît SOURISSE on organ, Michael CUVILLON on saxophone, and André CHARLIER on drums? join forces to offer a moment of jazz that’s both refined and vibrant.

On the program: original compositions, specially written for this quartet. Between energy and elegance, these pieces promise to plunge you into the exciting world of jazz.

German :

Jazzkonzert « Groovin’ Art », mit Michael CUVILLON, Patrice LERECH, Benoît SOURISSE und André CHARLIER ? Parallele Saison im Espace Saint Laurent

Vier erfahrene Jazzmusiker ? Patrice LERECH an der Trompete, Benoît SOURISSE an der Orgel, Michael CUVILLON am Saxophon und André CHARLIER am Schlagzeug? vereinen sich, um einen raffinierten und zugleich pulsierenden Moment des Jazz zu bieten.

Auf dem Programm stehen Originalkompositionen, die speziell für dieses Quartett geschrieben wurden. Zwischen Energie und Eleganz versprechen diese Stücke, Sie in die mitreißende Welt des Jazz eintauchen zu lassen.

Italiano :

Concerto jazz « Groovin’ Art », con Michael CUVILLON, Patrice LERECH, Benoît SOURISSE e André CHARLIER ? Stagione parallela all’Espace Saint Laurent

Quattro musicisti jazz di lunga esperienza? Patrice LERECH alla tromba, Benoît SOURISSE all’organo, Michael CUVILLON al sassofono e André CHARLIER alla batteria, uniscono le forze per offrire un momento di jazz raffinato e vibrante.

In programma: composizioni originali scritte appositamente per questo quartetto. Una miscela di energia ed eleganza, questi brani promettono di farvi immergere nell’emozionante mondo del jazz.

Espanol :

Concierto de jazz « Groovin’ Art », con Michael CUVILLON, Patrice LERECH, Benoît SOURISSE y André CHARLIER ? temporada paralela en el Espace Saint Laurent

Cuatro experimentados músicos de jazz ? Patrice LERECH (trompeta), Benoît SOURISSE (órgano), Michael CUVILLON (saxofón) y André CHARLIER (batería), unen sus fuerzas para ofrecer un momento de jazz refinado y vibrante a la vez.

En el programa: composiciones originales escritas especialmente para este cuarteto. Mezcla de energía y elegancia, estas piezas prometen sumergirle en el apasionante mundo del jazz.

