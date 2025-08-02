CONCERT GROUPE ADN Sorède

CONCERT GROUPE ADN Sorède samedi 2 août 2025.

CONCERT GROUPE ADN

Route de Palau Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-02 20:30:00

fin : 2025-08-02

2025-08-02

Laissez-vous emporter par l’énergie du groupe ADN (Soul-Rock Band) !

Route de Palau Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 89 22 06

English :

Let yourself be carried away by the energy of the ADN (Soul-Rock Band)!

German :

Lassen Sie sich von der Energie der ADN?(Soul-Rock Band) mitreißen!

Italiano :

Lasciatevi trasportare dall’energia degli ADN (Soul-Rock Band)!

Espanol :

¡Déjate llevar por la energía del ADN (Soul-Rock Band)!

