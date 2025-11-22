Concert Groupe Gaïa UGLAS Uglas
Concert Groupe Gaïa
UGLAS En l’église Uglas Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-11-22 20:30:00
2025-11-22
Le groupe vocal féminin GAIA vous invite à l’ Eglise d’UGLAS pour une soirée concert et animations.
Répertoire varié polyphonie
Libre participation .
UGLAS En l’église Uglas 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 30 58 69
English :
The women’s vocal group GAIA invites you to the Church of UGLAS for an evening of concerts and entertainment.
Varied repertoire polyphony
German :
Die Frauengesangsgruppe GAIA lädt Sie zu einem Konzertabend mit Unterhaltung in die Kirche von UGLAS ein.
Vielfältiges Repertoire Polyphonie
Italiano :
Il gruppo vocale femminile GAIA vi invita nella chiesa di UGLAS per una serata di concerti e intrattenimento.
Repertorio vario polifonia
Espanol :
El grupo vocal femenino GAIA le invita a la iglesia de UGLAS a una velada de conciertos y entretenimiento.
Repertorio variado polifonía
