Concert Groupe Gaïa UGLAS Uglas

Concert Groupe Gaïa

UGLAS En l’église Uglas Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-11-22 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22

2025-11-22

Le groupe vocal féminin GAIA vous invite à l’ Eglise d’UGLAS pour une soirée concert et animations.

Répertoire varié polyphonie

Libre participation .

UGLAS En l’église Uglas 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 30 58 69

English :

The women’s vocal group GAIA invites you to the Church of UGLAS for an evening of concerts and entertainment.

Varied repertoire polyphony

German :

Die Frauengesangsgruppe GAIA lädt Sie zu einem Konzertabend mit Unterhaltung in die Kirche von UGLAS ein.

Vielfältiges Repertoire Polyphonie

Italiano :

Il gruppo vocale femminile GAIA vi invita nella chiesa di UGLAS per una serata di concerti e intrattenimento.

Repertorio vario polifonia

Espanol :

El grupo vocal femenino GAIA le invita a la iglesia de UGLAS a una velada de conciertos y entretenimiento.

Repertorio variado polifonía

L’événement Concert Groupe Gaïa Uglas a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65