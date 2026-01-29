Concert Guigzz (jazz manouche, chanson française)

27 rue de la Première Armée Wattwiller Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-06-21 17:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Guigzz, jazz manouche et chanson française, propose un concert festif et chaleureux, entre swing, improvisations et émotions musicales.

Guigzz propose un voyage musical entre jazz manouche et chanson française. Rythmes swing, improvisations et interprétation sensible se mêlent pour offrir un concert chaleureux et festif, riche en émotions et histoires à partager. .

27 rue de la Première Armée Wattwiller 68700 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 82 10 10 info@fondationfrancoisschneider.org

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guigzz, gypsy jazz and French chanson, offers a warm, festive concert of swing, improvisation and musical emotion.

L’événement Concert Guigzz (jazz manouche, chanson française) Wattwiller a été mis à jour le 2026-01-29 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay