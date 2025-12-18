CONCERT GUINGUETTE HOT MOON JET , À LA MÉDITHÈQUE Port-Vendres

CONCERT GUINGUETTE HOT MOON JET , À LA MÉDITHÈQUE

2 Passage du Vieux-Port Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

La médiathèque vous propose un concert de Hot Moon Jet, à partir de 11h.

Au programme old time swing et chansons françaises à la sauce guinguette. Qui a dit qu’on ne pouvait pas chanter et danser dans la médiathèque ?

Entrée libre et gratuite.

Infos MÉDIATHÈQUE DE PORT-VENDRES

66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

The mediatheque invites you to a concert by Hot Moon Jet, starting at 11am.

On the program: old-time swing and French chanson à la sauce guinguette. Who says you can’t sing and dance in the media library?

Free admission.

Info: MÉDIATHÈQUE DE PORT-VENDRES

