CONCERT GUINGUETTE HOT MOON JET , À LA MÉDITHÈQUE Port-Vendres
2 Passage du Vieux-Port Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-21 11:00:00
fin : 2026-03-21
Date(s) :
2026-03-21
La médiathèque vous propose un concert de Hot Moon Jet, à partir de 11h.
Au programme old time swing et chansons françaises à la sauce guinguette. Qui a dit qu’on ne pouvait pas chanter et danser dans la médiathèque ?
Entrée libre et gratuite.
Infos MÉDIATHÈQUE DE PORT-VENDRES
2 Passage du Vieux-Port Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 25 79
English :
The mediatheque invites you to a concert by Hot Moon Jet, starting at 11am.
On the program: old-time swing and French chanson à la sauce guinguette. Who says you can’t sing and dance in the media library?
Free admission.
Info: MÉDIATHÈQUE DE PORT-VENDRES
