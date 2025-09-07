CONCERT GUITARE HARPE Mons
CONCERT GUITARE HARPE Mons dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
CONCERT GUITARE HARPE
Mons Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-07
fin : 2025-09-07
Date(s) :
2025-09-07
James KLINE (guitare -harpe)
James KLINE (guitare -harpe)
Pièces Baroques, Celtiques, Espagnoles et compositions personnelles
17h30. Libre participation.
Dans le cadre des concerts de Bardou (musique classique). .
Mons 34390 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 83 13 87 14
English :
James KLINE (harp guitar)
German :
James KLINE (Gitarre -Harfe)
Italiano :
James KLINE (chitarra arpa)
Espanol :
James KLINE (guitarra arpa)
L’événement CONCERT GUITARE HARPE Mons a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC