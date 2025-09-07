CONCERT GUITARE HARPE Mons

CONCERT GUITARE HARPE Mons dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

Mons Hérault

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-09-07
2025-09-07

James KLINE (guitare -harpe)
Pièces Baroques, Celtiques, Espagnoles et compositions personnelles
17h30. Libre participation.
Dans le cadre des concerts de Bardou (musique classique).   .

Mons 34390 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 83 13 87 14 

English :

James KLINE (harp guitar)

German :

James KLINE (Gitarre -Harfe)

Italiano :

James KLINE (chitarra arpa)

Espanol :

James KLINE (guitarra arpa)

