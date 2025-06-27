Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet Portes-lès-Valence

Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet

Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2026-04-29 20:00:00

fin : 2026-04-29

2026-04-29

Hommage à Léonard Cohen

Chanson folk rock



Dix ans après la disparition du poète canadien, le français H-Burns rend un hommage à la fois personnel et collectif à Leonard Cohen, accompagné du magnifique quatuor à cordes The Stranger Quartet.

Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr

English :

Tribute to Leonard Cohen

Folk rock song



Ten years after the death of the Canadian poet, France’s H-Burns pays a personal and collective tribute to Leonard Cohen, accompanied by the magnificent string quartet The Stranger Quartet.

