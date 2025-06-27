Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet Portes-lès-Valence
Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet Portes-lès-Valence mercredi 29 avril 2026.
Concert: H-Burns & The Stranger Quartet
Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Tarif réduit
Début : 2026-04-29 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-29
2026-04-29
Hommage à Léonard Cohen
Chanson folk rock
Dix ans après la disparition du poète canadien, le français H-Burns rend un hommage à la fois personnel et collectif à Leonard Cohen, accompagné du magnifique quatuor à cordes The Stranger Quartet.
Parc Léo Lagrange (Magic Mirror) Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr
English :
Tribute to Leonard Cohen
Folk rock song
Ten years after the death of the Canadian poet, France’s H-Burns pays a personal and collective tribute to Leonard Cohen, accompanied by the magnificent string quartet The Stranger Quartet.
