Concert H3LiNa Châteaudun
Concert H3LiNa Châteaudun mardi 9 décembre 2025.
Concert H3LiNa
Médiathèque Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-12-09 17:30:00
fin : 2025-12-09
Date(s) :
2025-12-09
Venez découvrir le trio H3lina, trois jeunes femmes et anciennes colocataires qui racontent leur histoire à travers anecdotes et chansons française.
Médiathèque Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 23 54
English :
Come and discover the H3lina trio, three young women and former roommates who tell their stories through anecdotes and French songs.
