Concert H3LiNa

Médiathèque Châteaudun Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-09 17:30:00

fin : 2025-12-09

Date(s) :

2025-12-09

Venez découvrir le trio H3lina, trois jeunes femmes et anciennes colocataires qui racontent leur histoire à travers anecdotes et chansons française.

.

Médiathèque Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 45 23 54

English :

Come and discover the H3lina trio, three young women and former roommates who tell their stories through anecdotes and French songs.

L’événement Concert H3LiNa Châteaudun a été mis à jour le 2025-12-02 par OT GRAND CHATEAUDUN