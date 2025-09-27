Concert Hannah & The Bandits Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure Lortet
Concert Hannah & The Bandits Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure Lortet samedi 27 septembre 2025.
Concert Hannah & The Bandits
Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure 1 Chemin de Tounis Lortet Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-09-27 19:00:00
2025-09-27
A partir de 19h Préparez vos papilles à un voyage outre-Manche !
En concert Hannah and the Bandits
Menu Spécial 14,50€
– Le Rock Made in UK
– Bangers & Mash (or Chips) + Gravy, Salad *
* Traduction Saucisses anglaises, purée (ou frites) + sauce au jus, salade
Réservations au 05 82 80 52 50 ou en ligne www.lemontdaure.fr
Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure 1 Chemin de Tounis Lortet 65250 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 82 80 52 50
English :
From 7pm Prepare your taste buds for a trip across the Channel!
In concert: Hannah and the Bandits ?
Special Menu 14.50?
– Rock Made in UK
– Bangers & Mash (or Chips) + Gravy, Salad *
* Translation: English sausages, mashed potato (or French fries) + gravy, salad
Reservations on 05 82 80 52 50 or online www.lemontdaure.fr
German :
Ab 19 Uhr Bereiten Sie Ihre Geschmacksnerven auf eine Reise über den Ärmelkanal vor!
Im Konzert: Hannah and the Bandits ?
Spezialmenü 14,50 ?
– Rock Made in UK
– Bangers & Mash (oder Chips) + Gravy, Salad *
* Übersetzung: Englische Würstchen, Kartoffelpüree (oder Pommes frites) + Saftsauce, Salat
Reservierungen unter 05 82 80 52 50 oder online www.lemontdaure.fr
Italiano :
Dalle 19.00 Preparate le vostre papille gustative per un viaggio oltremanica!
In concerto: Hannah and the Bandits ?
Menu speciale 14.50?
– Rock Made in UK
– Bangers & Mash (o patatine fritte) + Gravy, Insalata *
* Traduzione: salsicce inglesi, mash (o patatine) + gravy, insalata
Prenotazioni allo 05 82 80 52 50 o online www.lemontdaure.fr
Espanol :
A partir de las 19.00 horas ¡Prepare sus papilas gustativas para un viaje al otro lado del Canal de la Mancha!
En concierto: Hannah and the Bandits ?
Menú especial 14.50?
– Rock Made in UK
– Bangers & Mash (o patatas fritas) + Gravy, Ensalada *
* Traducción: salchichas inglesas, puré (o patatas fritas) + salsa gravy, ensalada
Reservas en el 05 82 80 52 50 o en línea www.lemontdaure.fr
L’événement Concert Hannah & The Bandits Lortet a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65