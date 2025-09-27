Concert Hannah & The Bandits Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure Lortet

Concert Hannah & The Bandits Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure Lortet samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Concert Hannah & The Bandits

Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure 1 Chemin de Tounis Lortet Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-09-27 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

A partir de 19h Préparez vos papilles à un voyage outre-Manche !

En concert Hannah and the Bandits

Menu Spécial 14,50€

– Le Rock Made in UK

– Bangers & Mash (or Chips) + Gravy, Salad *

* Traduction Saucisses anglaises, purée (ou frites) + sauce au jus, salade

Réservations au 05 82 80 52 50 ou en ligne www.lemontdaure.fr

Au restaurant Le Mont d’Aure 1 Chemin de Tounis Lortet 65250 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 82 80 52 50

English :

From 7pm Prepare your taste buds for a trip across the Channel!

In concert: Hannah and the Bandits ?

Special Menu 14.50?

– Rock Made in UK

– Bangers & Mash (or Chips) + Gravy, Salad *

* Translation: English sausages, mashed potato (or French fries) + gravy, salad

Reservations on 05 82 80 52 50 or online www.lemontdaure.fr

German :

Ab 19 Uhr Bereiten Sie Ihre Geschmacksnerven auf eine Reise über den Ärmelkanal vor!

Im Konzert: Hannah and the Bandits ?

Spezialmenü 14,50 ?

– Rock Made in UK

– Bangers & Mash (oder Chips) + Gravy, Salad *

* Übersetzung: Englische Würstchen, Kartoffelpüree (oder Pommes frites) + Saftsauce, Salat

Reservierungen unter 05 82 80 52 50 oder online www.lemontdaure.fr

Italiano :

Dalle 19.00 Preparate le vostre papille gustative per un viaggio oltremanica!

In concerto: Hannah and the Bandits ?

Menu speciale 14.50?

– Rock Made in UK

– Bangers & Mash (o patatine fritte) + Gravy, Insalata *

* Traduzione: salsicce inglesi, mash (o patatine) + gravy, insalata

Prenotazioni allo 05 82 80 52 50 o online www.lemontdaure.fr

Espanol :

A partir de las 19.00 horas ¡Prepare sus papilas gustativas para un viaje al otro lado del Canal de la Mancha!

En concierto: Hannah and the Bandits ?

Menú especial 14.50?

– Rock Made in UK

– Bangers & Mash (o patatas fritas) + Gravy, Ensalada *

* Traducción: salchichas inglesas, puré (o patatas fritas) + salsa gravy, ensalada

Reservas en el 05 82 80 52 50 o en línea www.lemontdaure.fr

L’événement Concert Hannah & The Bandits Lortet a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65