Concert (harpe et chant) – Ligré, 18 mai 2025 07:00, Ligré.

Indre-et-Loire

Concert (harpe et chant) Prieuré des Roches-Saint-Paul Ligré Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-05-18

fin : 2025-05-18

Date(s) :

2025-05-18

Christelle Cadoret, à la harpe classique, et Emilie Greteau-Moreau, au chant, vous proposent un programme alliant des morceaux de harpe solo et des duos harpe et chant.

Le concert sera suivi d’un moment convivial.

Réservation fortement recommandée (par téléphone ou par mail cadoretthierry@orange.fr). .

Prieuré des Roches-Saint-Paul

Ligré 37500 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 83 88 66 17 cadoretthierry@orange.fr

English :

Christelle Cadoret, on classical harp, and Emilie Greteau-Moreau, on vocals, offer a program combining solo harp pieces and duets of harp and vocals.

The concert will be followed by a convivial moment.

German :

Christelle Cadoret, klassische Harfe, und Emilie Greteau-Moreau, Gesang, präsentieren Ihnen ein Programm, das Solo-Harfenstücke und Duos aus Harfe und Gesang vereint.

Im Anschluss an das Konzert findet ein gemütliches Beisammensein statt.

Italiano :

Christelle Cadoret, all’arpa classica, ed Emilie Greteau-Moreau, alla voce, propongono un programma che combina brani per arpa sola e duetti di arpa e voce.

Il concerto sarà seguito da un momento di convivialità.

Espanol :

Christelle Cadoret, al arpa clásica, y Emilie Greteau-Moreau, a la voz, ofrecen un programa que combina piezas de arpa solista y dúos de arpa y voz.

El concierto irá seguido de un momento de convivencia.

