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Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Sirène La Rochelle samedi 11 avril 2026.

Lieu : La Sirène

Adresse : 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas

Ville : 17000 La Rochelle

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-04-11T20:00:00

Fin : 2026-04-11T

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

La Rochelle

Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Un univers post-punk.
  .

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62  contact@la-sirene.fr

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English : Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest

A post-punk universe.

L’événement Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-12-17 par Nous La Rochelle

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