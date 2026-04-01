Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Sirène La Rochelle samedi 11 avril 2026.
La Rochelle
Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11 20:00:00
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Un univers post-punk.
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La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest
A post-punk universe.
L’événement Concert Heavy Lungs + Body Horror + Chest La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-12-17 par Nous La Rochelle
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