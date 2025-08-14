CONCERT HERISSON BISOUS Vailhauquès

Un univers pop rock électro décalé, festif et plein d’énergie. Venez vibrer au rythme de ce groupe atypique et surprenant ! Restauration sur place possible

Vailhauquès 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 84 40 70

English :

A pop rock electro universe that’s offbeat, festive and full of energy. Come and vibrate to the rhythm of this unusual and surprising group! Catering available on site

German :

Eine schräge, festliche und energiegeladene Pop-Rock-Elektro-Welt. Lassen Sie sich vom Rhythmus dieser ungewöhnlichen und überraschenden Gruppe mitreißen! Verpflegung vor Ort möglich

Italiano :

Un universo elettro pop rock anticonformista, festoso e pieno di energia. Venite a vibrare al ritmo di questo gruppo insolito e sorprendente! Catering disponibile in loco

Espanol :

Un universo pop rock electro desenfadado, festivo y lleno de energía. ¡Ven a vibrar al ritmo de este grupo insólito y sorprendente! Catering disponible in situ

