CONCERT HERISSON BISOUS Vailhauquès
CONCERT HERISSON BISOUS Vailhauquès jeudi 14 août 2025.
CONCERT HERISSON BISOUS
Vailhauquès Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-14
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-08-14
Un univers pop rock électro décalé, festif et plein d’énergie. Venez vibrer au rythme de ce groupe atypique et surprenant ! Restauration sur place possible
Vailhauquès 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 84 40 70
English :
A pop rock electro universe that’s offbeat, festive and full of energy. Come and vibrate to the rhythm of this unusual and surprising group! Catering available on site
German :
Eine schräge, festliche und energiegeladene Pop-Rock-Elektro-Welt. Lassen Sie sich vom Rhythmus dieser ungewöhnlichen und überraschenden Gruppe mitreißen! Verpflegung vor Ort möglich
Italiano :
Un universo elettro pop rock anticonformista, festoso e pieno di energia. Venite a vibrare al ritmo di questo gruppo insolito e sorprendente! Catering disponibile in loco
Espanol :
Un universo pop rock electro desenfadado, festivo y lleno de energía. ¡Ven a vibrar al ritmo de este grupo insólito y sorprendente! Catering disponible in situ
