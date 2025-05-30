Concert hommage à « Lapin » – Eglise Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, 30 mai 2025 20:30, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.
Manche
Concert hommage à « Lapin » Eglise Angey Sartilly-Baie-Bocage Manche
2025-05-30 20:30:00
2025-05-30 22:00:00
2025-05-30
Concert hommage à Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » par la Mafia Normande avec Freddy Charlou et Christophe Lefevre.
Eglise Angey
Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie +33 6 72 48 71 51 r.lebiez@orange.fr
English : Concert hommage à « Lapin »
Tribute concert to Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » by Mafia Normande with Freddy Charlou and Christophe Lefevre.
German :
Tribute-Konzert für Serge Lelièvre, genannt « Lapin », von der Mafia Normande mit Freddy Charlou und Christophe Lefevre.
Italiano :
Concerto tributo a Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » della Mafia Normande con Freddy Charlou e Christophe Lefevre.
Espanol :
Concierto homenaje a Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » por la Mafia Normande con Freddy Charlou y Christophe Lefevre.
