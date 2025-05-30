Concert hommage à « Lapin » – Eglise Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, 30 mai 2025 20:30, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.

Manche

Concert hommage à « Lapin » Eglise Angey Sartilly-Baie-Bocage Manche

Concert hommage à Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » par la Mafia Normande avec Freddy Charlou et Christophe Lefevre.

Eglise Angey

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie +33 6 72 48 71 51 r.lebiez@orange.fr

English : Concert hommage à « Lapin »

Tribute concert to Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » by Mafia Normande with Freddy Charlou and Christophe Lefevre.

German :

Tribute-Konzert für Serge Lelièvre, genannt « Lapin », von der Mafia Normande mit Freddy Charlou und Christophe Lefevre.

Italiano :

Concerto tributo a Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » della Mafia Normande con Freddy Charlou e Christophe Lefevre.

Espanol :

Concierto homenaje a Serge Lelièvre dit « Lapin » por la Mafia Normande con Freddy Charlou y Christophe Lefevre.

